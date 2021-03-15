



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday says only graduates with complete documents will be mobilised by the scheme for the service year.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, against the backdrop of claims of rejection of graduates by the scheme.

There were claims that the scheme would reject graduates from eight African institutions.

Adeyemi, therefore, explained that affected graduates were not totally rejected for mobilisation as the process had not been concluded yet.

She said many graduates from foreign institutions who had missing documents that would enable them to get mobilised

for NYSC would have to get in touch with the schools before joining the scheme.





She added that “graduates are supposed to come with records showing evidence of graduation as prospective corps members, with results from their schools.

“The schools have been communicated about the documents and the prospective corps members have been communicated too.

“We have told them that they cannot be mobilised until their schools produce the documents required, including their admission, graduation and other things needed.

“Once the schools are able to provide evidence of what we are talking about and the records are set straight, then we will take the next step.”