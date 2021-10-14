NYSC flag-off first phase of grassroots gender sensitisation, advocacy campaign

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has on Wednesday flag-off the first phase of the grassroots gender sensitization and advocacy campaign.

In his address on the occasion, the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, represented by the State Coordinator NYSC, Mrs Hafsat Yerima, said that the occasion of the maiden edition of the Grassroots Gender Sensitization and Advocacy Campaign is taking place simultaneously in rural communities across the Northern States.

This campaign according to him is a well thought out initiative of the Reforms Unit of the National Youth Corps, which implemented on the platform of the Corps Gender Vanguards, with the aim of exposing the ills of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“While gender issues are often misconstrued as affecting females alone, it is important to point out that they include matters of interest to both sexes, including rights and responsibilities. In the past, some societies consider the female as the weaker sex and tended to ascribe certain roles, which relegated them to the background. It has since become clear that some societal roles are not necessarily determined by our biological make-up and, therefore, can change with time and in different situations.”

“It is also important to remind all and sundry that Gender Based-Violence is not only physical and psychological harm but also constitutes an abuse of the fundamental rights of the victims. Consequently, all Hands must be on deck to light this ill that is ravaging the society, especially in the rural dwellers.”

“Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, today, we are here to emphasize that no individual: man, woman, boy or girl should be denied the opportunity to realize their potentials. Thus we are appealing to the conscience of community members, religious institutions Local Government Administrators, Principals/lead Teachers of schools, Guidance and Counselling Officers, Corps Employers and parents to be more supportive, protective and to gender matters”.

“I am pleased to state for the records that NYSC is one of the foremost organizations fighting against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and inequality through the activities of the Corps Gender Vanguards. The Vanguards, who have been equipped with the necessary skills, carry out awareness campaigns and support activities in our rural communities. Amongst other strides, they help in the formation of Gender Clubs in schools as well as provide linkages to victims of gender abuse through the GBV toll-free line, 08031230651, provided by Federal Ministry of Women Affairs”.

“At this juncture, I wish to assure you that the National Youth Service Corps will continue to work with relevant stakeholders towards the success of gender mainstreaming in the country. Let me also appeal to all and sundry to support the NYSC Gender Vanguards through the provision of the enabling environment for greater impact”.

“It is now my pleasure to flag off the first phase of the grassroots gender sensitization and advocacy campaign in rural communities”.

Emir of Fune, Alhaji Saleh Ibn Idrissa represented by Ibrahim Usman Tafida pledged their commitment and support to the programme.

Chairman Fune local government council represented by Malla Tijjani Yakubu who also doubles as the NYSC schedule officer of the local government applauded NYSC for initiatives and projects that have a positive impact on the community members.