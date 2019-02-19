



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to keep to its pledge of ensuring the safety and welfare of all corps members deployed as ad hoc staff for the general elections.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the commission had assured the scheme that adequate arrangements had been made for transportation, accommodation and security for corps members deployed for the exercise.

Adeyemi, however, said that the unpleasant occurrences experienced by corps members on the eve of February 16 were against the MoU signed by both organisations.

“The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to uninspiring pictures and tales of woes experienced by many corps members assigned to INEC duties in several states across the country on the eve of the postponed general elections.

“These have been confirmed as authentic situation reports and have since been brought to the attention of the INEC management.

“While these incidents have been adduced to the logistic challenges which INEC experienced, the NYSC wishes to note that the unpleasant occurrences are totally at variance with the spirit of our MoU with INEC.

“We are therefore, currently engaged in discussion with INEC management towards ensuring that these and all other sundry issues bordering on the welfare and security of corps members are quickly addressed and redressed before the rescheduled elections.

“It will be recalled that in the build up to the participation of corps members as ad-hoc electoral staff, the Director-General of the NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure led other members of management on nationwide tour to meet with INEC state officials, heads of security agencies, community and opinion leaders to obtain assurances on the welfare and security of corps members before, during and after the elections.

“In these meetings, NYSC received full assurances on adequate arrangement for transport, accommodation and security, especially at the Registration Area Centres (RACs) throughout the period.

“We therefore expect improved safety and welfare provisions by INEC in the rescheduled elections,” the statement read in part.

She reassured the corps members and the public that the safety, welfare and remuneration for corps members would be provided by INEC as earlier agreed by both organisations.

Adeyemi said that in furtherance to this, INEC has assured the management of the scheme that it has commenced payment of training and feeding allowances to corps members nationwide as well as election duty allowance.

She also assured parents, individuals, groups and other stakeholders that the scheme’s commitment to the welfare of corps members remained unwavering.