The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have donated relief materials including food items, medicine and clothing to internally displaced persons, who were victims of banditry attacks in Katsina.

The State Coordinator NYSC Katsina State, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya who presented the items on behalf of the Director General of the NYSC Brigadier-General Shaibu Ibrahim, said the gesture is part of the Scheme’s Corporate Social Responsibilities and the Community Development Service (CDS) to the less privileged members of the public.

Other Items donated include Bags of Rice Cartons of Detergent, Bathing Soaps, cartons of fruit Juice, bottles of drinking water and so on

Addressing the IDPs, the State Coordinator lamented the circumstances that led to their becoming IDPs and prayed that God will help restore peace and security in Katsina state

He also urged them to have faith and believe that one day they will be out and live a normal life like their counterparts in the towns and villages

A female member of the IDP, Malama Wasila Zeladeni, while thanking the NYSC on behalf of IDPs, prayed God to bless the Corps Members and the NYSC for their gesture

Malama Wasila Zeladeni who was almost in tears, also prayed that God will help restore the security situation in the state.

Also while receiving the items; the officer in ch