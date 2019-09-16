<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State has described as fake alleged posting of corps members to religious organisations, especially churches in the state.

Mr Bankole Simeone, the state NYSC Press and Public Relations Officer clarified in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

Simeone said the NYSC secretariat in the state decided to respond to the trending ”fake story” in the social media to clear the name of the secretariat in the public view.

The spokesman added that the alleged posting apart from being a piece of fake news runs contrary to established posting policy of the scheme, saying the secretariat would not go against it.

“The NYSC in Ondo State has observed with dismay, fake news trending on the social media about a purported allegation that the secretariat has posted some corps members to religious organizations, especially churches.

“Ordinarily, one would have ignored the report as a figment of the writer’s imagination but as a responsible corporate citizen, we do not treat any matter regarding or relating to our esteemed and patriotic corps members with levity.

“The story is not only untrue but mischievous, misleading and contained fallacies capable of tarnishing the good image of the scheme and the secretariat are enjoying in the public eye.

“Ondo State cannot work at crossroads with the directives or policy of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme where it is clearly stated that no corps member should be posted to religious organisations.

“We have never done so and we do not intend to compromise on this very sensitive posting policy.

”I wish to state categorically that apart from the four key areas which the policy is clear and unambiguous about, other areas we serve because of their voluntary nature of assignment are Non-Governmental and Cultural Organisations.

”I wish to add that any posting is done in error or contrary to the established policy is reversed immediately it is brought to the notice of the management.

”The general public is hereby advised to disregard the purported allegations contained in the misleading report,” he said.