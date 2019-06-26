<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State on Wednesday denied the news making rounds that ten of its corps members were kidnapped in the state.

Mr. Bankole Simeone, the Corps’ Public Relations Officer in the state said this in a statement in Akure.

“The attention of the NYSC, Ondo State Management has been drawn to news making the rounds and trending on some social media that some corps members have been kidnapped.

“The news is not only false but baseless and unfounded.

“The management through the established procedure can authoritatively tell the general public, especially the parents and guardians not to panic as all corps members serving in all the local governments in the state or those who are currently in camp at Ikare-Akoko are safe, sound and healthy.

“We wish to advise the members of the press and other related agencies to avail themselves the friendly disposition of the State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio to verify the authenticity of any report before putting such in public domain.

“So as not to mislead the general public and other stakeholders of the noble Scheme,” the Simeone said.

He noted that the management had put all machinery and effective measures in place to safeguard the lives of corps members in the state.