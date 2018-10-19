



Prince Mohammed Momoh, Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that erring corporate organisations and other categories of corps members employers found wanting are to be investigated for poor conduct bordering on the welfare of corps members.

Momoh stated this on Thursday at the temporary orientation camp ground at Iyana Ipaja where a total of 5,664 2017 Batch B corps members passed out and were presented with their discharge certificates.

Speaking with newsmen at the low key ceremony that was devoid of the usual passing out parade, Momoh disclosed that the welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed is not negotiable as corps employers are expected to accord them the required courtesy to make their service to the nation and the respective organisations a worthwhile experience.

He announced that for the 2017 Batch B service period, a total of 10 corps members found guilty of absconding would repeat the service year.

He added that 25 other corps members were also subjected to various disciplinary measures for various offences just as another group numbering 15 had service extension for various misconducts.

The Coordinator added that the batch recorded four deaths but declined to give details of the causes.

In an interview with newsmen, Yusuff Akinfunmi, a graduate of Computer Studies from the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), gave God the glory for a glorious end of the service year as he clutched to his NYSC certificates, saying that he was prepared for the world of work.

When asked what next after the service year, Miss Okoro Vincentia, a graduate of Linguistics from the Ebonyi State University, said that she was prepared for the world of work having obtained a second certificate in catering and baking.

“This is my Option B plan. I will return to the training centre to brush up and put it to practice side-by-side my academic qualification,” she added.

A graduate of Business Studies from the University of Esea, the Republic of Benin, who preferred anonymity, said she was prepared not to seek for employment but manage her thriving laundry business in Ajah area of Lagos State.

“I started the business as an undergraduate in the Republic of Benin and I was doing well. Though business is still slow in Ajah where my new shop is but I will survive,” she said confidently.