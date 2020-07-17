



Mr Philip Enaberue, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Sokoto State, has urged the state government to disinfect the orientation camp preparatory to future orientation exercise as it was used as Coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine point.

Enaberue, in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto on Friday, commended the state government for its prompt actions in curtailing the prevalence of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said that only one of the 2019 Batch “B” Stream II corps members that passed out on Thursday was sanctioned with extension of service because of the offence he committed.

According to him, no fewer than 859 corps members passed out in a low-key exercise, adding that the sanction given to the corps member would serve as a deterrent to others.

Enaberue also disclosed that two corps members were shortlisted for the State NYSC’s award; three for the Chairman’s award, while two others were billed to receive the prestigious Sultan of Sokoto’s award.





He said that commendation letters would also be issued to deserving corps members, while the awards were designed to appreciate outstanding performance during the service year.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the vocational training at the orientation camp and the service year.

“Try to be good ambassadors of this country and your families; you should ensure that you associate with people of good character.

“The vocational training you were exposed to during your orientation programme is enough to make you excel without wandering about in the saturated labour market,”he said.

He also said that the passing out ceremony was low-key because of the COVID-19, while all activities were in line with the safety measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

The coordinator said that NYSC officials were deployed to local government areas to issue certificates to corps members, while some received theirs at the state secretariat according to a batch of 30 persons at a time.