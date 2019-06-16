<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said the scheme will communicate to corps members when the payment of N30,000 new allowance would take off.

The DG stated this during a workshop/ training on Freedom of Information Act for Desk Officers of the NYSC in Abuja.

When asked when the payment of N30,000 allowance for corps members would take-off, the DG said: “They will be communicated accordingly, please.”

The DG said the workshop was aimed at consolidating on the successes recorded by the scheme regarding the use of the FOIA.

Ibrahim said that the scheme had grappled with challenges, which were occasioned by “apparent lack of knowledge of our policies and operations by a section of the public.”

He urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the NYSC Act so as to understand better, the operations of the scheme and its role.

Ibrahim said: “Since the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act in 2011, the NYSC has been in the forefront of ensuring total compliance with the provisions of the Act.”

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, noted that the scheme had FOI community development service groups for corps members who assist in sensitising members of the public on the FOI Act.