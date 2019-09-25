<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Philip Enaberue, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Sokoto State has commended the Sokoto State Government for renovating two female hostels in Wamakko NYSC Orientation Camp.

Enaberue gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said that the two female hostels were destroyed by storm at the beginning of the 2019 rainfall, while a room in the male hostel was also burnt.

The NYSC’s State Coordinator recalled that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had visited the camp to inspect the affected hostels and pledged to repair them.

He said that the ongoing renovation would make the hostels suitable for corp members during their orientation programme.

Enaberue said that the renovation was a demonstration of Gov. Tambuwal’s leadership style, adding that the State NYSC had received several supports from the government in the past.

According to him, about 95 per cent of the corp members will be posted to teach in schools to support the state government in improving education in the state.