Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday warned corps members against frequent trips during service year.

He spoke at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Kazaure, represented by Mrs. Nnenna Ukonu, Director, NYSC Corps Mobilisation Department, lamented the number of deaths during travels in recent years.

“We have lost several corps members through unnecessary travelling as you should realise that your families are not running away and would be there for you after your service year,” she said.

Mrs. Ann Ibe, the Director of NYSC in Ebonyi said that the corps members have been of good behaviour since their arrival on camp and have acquitted themselves with camp activities.

“At the end of registration, a total of 2, 073 corps members were screened and registered; comprising 1, 127 males and 946 females.

“96 of the females were either pregnant or nursing babies and they have left the camp after registration either on instant relocation or to their homes within Ebonyi.

“65 corps members with health issues were released to go home on instant relocation, three cases of biometric failures were recorded during the registration process and this has been reported to the ICT department of the headquarters,” she said.