Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General (DG), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday reiterated his call on corps members to be security conscious and shun social vices as they serve their fatherland.

Kazaure while advising the 2018 batch ‘B’ corps members posted to Edo in the temporary orientation camp in Okada near Benin on Sunday, also advised them to avoid night parties outside their lodge.

He particularly advised the female corps members to avoid indecent dressing, and be good ambassadors of their families, scheme and the Nation at larg, according to News Agency. Of Nigeria, NAN..

Kazaure further advised the corps members against involvement in drugs, internet fraud, shady businesses and sharp practices.

He also spoke of the challenges of the scheme said the major challenge before the scheme was the number of corps members mobilised yearly.

He disclosed that about 350,000 corps members were expected to be mobilised in 2018 for the scheme against the 2,500, at the inception of the scheme, adding that the camp facilities across the country were grossly inadequate to accommodate them.

He noted this was in spite of the corps members been mobilised in batches and stream.

He further said that the scheme was conceived to be a unifying factor for young graduates in the country and as such does encourage the deployment of corps members to their preferred States to serve.

He explained that the only reason why some corps members are redeployed to their preferred States were on health and mental ground.

Earlier, Mr Adebayo Ojo, the Edo Coordinator of the scheme the Edo Government has approved the commencement this week of the perimeter fencing of the camp.

Ojo also solicited for the provision of a 110 KVA power generating plant for the camp.

He explained that current transformer regulating power to the camp had broken down before the commencement of the orientation course.

He further disclosed that a total of 1,989 corps members comprising of 945 males and 1044 females were presently in the orientation camp.

NAN reports that the director-general also inspected the camp kitchen, clinic and laboratory.