Anambra State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Kehinde Aremu, has charged corps members in the state not to lose faith in Nigeria.

He cautioned them against acts that could further tarnish the already dwindling image of the country.

Aremu spoke during an interactive session organized by the Accountability Lab Nigeria for corps members in the state.

He said their little individual efforts at making the nation home of honest and accountable people meant a lot.

The NYSC helmsman, who recently bagged the Integrity Idol award, advised them to embrace honest living.

He said, “It has become pertinent to mainstream the ideals of honesty, accountability and integrity into corps members because the Scheme possesses the spread capable of sensitizing and conscientising the grassroots towards imbibing such objectives.

He argued that Nigerians could be like Americans if the corps members agreed to enthrone the virtues of honesty, integrity and accountability.

In his remarks, the Team Lead of the Accountability Lab, Samuel Emenogu, said the emphasis of his organization was team building.

He said its mission was to build hubs of integrity among colleagues in the civil service, which he believed would promote good governance.

“Our target is to get the NYSC to collaborate with us in our efforts to curb these ugly trends among government officials in Nigeria and to instill desired values in them,” he said.

Emenogu expressed hope that the organization’s little acts of integrity in its own space were being noticed.

While lauding the NYSC coordinator for distinguishing himself for the award, Emenogu however regretted that he was one of the few persons the corps members would come across worth emulating.

A corps member, Okechukwu Okoronkwo, while appreciating the facilitators and the NYSC management, described the session as timely and enriching.

He said, “The call could not have come at a better time, particularly for those of us desirous of working in the public service.”

Highpoint of the event was the recognition of some corps members whose acts in the past earned them commendation.