Worried by the rate insurgency in the country, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has charged corps members across the country to be security conscious and to avoid unnecessary travels and reckless movements during their service year.

Where travels and movements become necessary and inevitable, the NYSC boss advised such corps members to obtain clearance from the appropriate quarters and to always move in groups within the locality of their areas of primary assignments.

Kazaure gave the charge shortly on Saturday after inspecting facilities at the Imo State NYSC orientation camp at Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Council Area of Imo State.

Kazaure, who is the 17th DG of the NYSC established in 1973 also cautioned the corps members against indecent dressing, indulgence in night parties even as he urged them to respect the cultures and traditions of their host communities.

“I know what it means to be a corps member because I was one of you 30 years ago in Jalingo where I served. I urge you to be patriotic, diligent and committed in the service of your fatherland”, he added.

He congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academics which he said, qualified them for participation in the national youth service scheme.