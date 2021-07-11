The United States of America and Europe Chapters of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bring to book the accusers of a former Minister for Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, who was accused of certificate forgery.

Adeosun resigned from her appointment as minister in 2018 after she was accused of forging a certificate of the National Youth Service Corps.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja, last week, ruled in her favour, saying NYSC certificate was not mandatory for appointment into political office in the country.

In a statement jointly issued by Engr Babatunde Shinaba and Dr. Durojaiye Akindurire, the chairman of Europe and USA chapters respectively, the group said there was a need for the Presidency to question those who accused the former minister of forgery.

In the statement, the group commended the judiciary for the court ruling which vindicated the former minister, insisting that Adeosun should be celebrated rather than persecuted.

The statement read, “We have received, with much joy, the news that the Federal High Court, Abuja, has finally vindicated the former Minister in its ruling that under the 1979 constitution, non-citizens were not required to perform the National Youth Service.

“We recall that throughout her travail orchestrated and funded by evil forces in high places, she maintained her innocence that she had only a British passport and did not obtain her Nigerian passport until she was 34 years.

“Unfortunately, desperate and evil people determined to bring down shining lights in Yoruba land at the slightest excuse refused to let her be. They pursued and harassed her, in spite of her innocence and sterling work, until she finally decided that enough was enough and resigned.

“Now that the truth is out and she has been vindicated, we urge President Buhari to do the needful by holding to account all those who brought needless grief and misery to Mrs. Adeosun and the Buhari administration.

“We note that recently when a prominent minister from the North was in the eye of the storm, the Presidency threw its weight behind him and even disparaged Mrs. Adeosun in the process. We expect the Presidency to celebrate her vindication with even greater enthusiasm.”