



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State, has advised transporters not to exploit prospective corps members travelling to the state for the 2021 Batch A orientation course.

Josebeth Onawo, NYSC spokesperson in the state stated this in a statement in Lafia on Tuesday.

Mrs. Onawo urged transporters not to exploit the corps members as they were strangers in the state, saying that they should be assisted in the orientation camp for the exercise.





She said that the management of the scheme appreciated the corps-friendly nature of the people of Nasarawa State and urged them to keep up the friendly disposition.

“The swearing in ceremony, which is expected to be low-key, comes up on March 15 at 10 a.m. with the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Aliyu presiding,” she said.

The 2021 Batch A Stream I orientation course is expected to be held from March 10 to March 30 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.