<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Major General Suleiman Kazaure, the Director General of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC), has cautioned corps members not to embark on wild adventures and excursions not appropriately approved by the scheme.

The DG gave the warning at the permanent orientation camp of the NYSC, Sagamu, Ogun State, in continuation of his tour of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ orientation training exercise across the country.

Kazaure, who was represented at the camp by Mr. Abdul-Rasheed Sanusi, Acting Director, Corps Welfare and Inspectorate at the headquarters office, Abuja, disclosed that road accidents and engagement in wild adventures and excursions by corps members were the major causes of death suffered during the service year.

Cautioning serving corps members against embarking on unauthorised journeys, the DG, who recalled the unfortunate adventure by some corps to River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka falls, Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State in 2018 in which nine of them died in the process, warned that roads across the country are in bad shapes just as many commercial vehicle operators are equally careless on wheel and drive under influence of alcohol.

The DG, who took a tour of the camp and hostel facilities, commended the state coordinator, Mrs. Belinda Faniyi, for maintaining a cleaner environment and rated the camp far above average in all facets.

Responding to questions from newsmen on the new approved N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the country, the Dg said, “We have a memorandum of understanding with the wages commission that each time salary of public servants are increased, that of corps members will take a good position. It will be done by the Grace of God.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Faniyi, the new coordinator of the scheme in Ogun State, informed the visitor that as of March 27 when the camp opened, it registered a total of 2,498 corps members comprising of 1,267 males and 1,231 females, adding that they had been of good conduct.

“We have accommodated lectures and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development activities have been given priority as trainers have been carefully selected. The feeding of corps has been adequate and of high quality.

“Those with serious health situation have been granted instant relocation as well as nursing mothers and pregnant corps members.”