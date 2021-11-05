Ex-NYSC boss lauds Ekiti governor’s leadership prowess

Former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, retired Major General Johnson Olawumi, has commended Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on his commitment to the development of the state.

General Olawumi gave the commendation when he paid a private Governor Fayemi in Abuja on Friday.

He said he was impressed with the governor’s demonstrated interest in infrastructural and human capacity development.

He said Fayemi’s leadership ability had led to one of the rarest growth and development in all sectors of the state’s economy within a comparatively short period of time, even in the face of lean resources.

He said: “I met with his Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State and we had a great and lofty conversation about our dear Ekiti State and the country at large.

“His Excellency’s deep passion and commitment to the development of Ekiti State was apparent in the brief words we had about the state, and his vision for a better Ekiti State spurred on by a strong conviction in the potentials and productivity of the great people of our state.

“I am personally thrilled by His Excellency’s demonstrated interest in infrastructural and human capacity development, and in the education and welfare of our people.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olawumi, who is also the Jagunmolu of Iyin Ekiti Kingdom, called on all well-meaning sons and daughters of the state to support Fayemi to improve on and better the lot of the people.

He said: “Indeed, Nigerian leaders of his kind, who are passionately serving the people, need to be shown support and less animosity to drive home sectorial reforms and systematic change.

“Having worked in government to the apex level in the Nigerian Military, I understand the demands and pressure that rest on the shoulders of political leaders, particularly those with a high sense of commitment to the people.”

The ex-NYSC DG, who commended the governor for his drive and service in honour of the people of Ekiti, urged “other well-meaning Nigerians of substance and repute to leave the comfort of armchair criticism or apathy and consider taking part in the service to the people, particularly, political leadership to help in making this country across all states and regions a much better one.”

According to Olawumi, there is indeed no better sense of national responsibility than to give back to society through the competence of one’s experience and know-how in leadership with a view to bettering the lives of the people and the fortune of the nation.