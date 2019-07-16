<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has condemned some unnamed universities in Benin Republic for allegedly presenting unqualified persons for mobilisation.

He added that the Corps has commenced investigations into the activities of such universities.

This was was contained in a statement by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ibrahim said in the statement, “It is unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, present to us people who didn’t go through the four walls of the university as graduates for NYSC mobilisation.

“We are presently investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English.”

Adeyemi also revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pledged to support the NYSC in combating fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

The EFCC had reportedly commended corps members for educating Nigerians on the dangers of corruption through the Anti-corruption Community Development Service Groups.

Adeyemi said the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, made the pledge when Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit in his office recently at EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

She added that Magu condemned activities of unscrupulous persons who bring shame to the country through their desperate quest for wealth, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates.

The EFCC boss then promised to collaborate with NYSC to checkmate illegal activities of such individuals.

Earlier, the NYSC chief had decried corruption in the country, adding that under his leadership, staff and corps members would pursue the fight to get rid of the menace.

He appealed for EFCC support “in NYSC’s quest to monitor the activities of some higher institutions that present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service.”