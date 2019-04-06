<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Major-General Suleiman Zakari Kazaure, on Saturday charged youth corps members, particularly those posted to Katsina State, to be security conscious and be productive in their efforts to move Nigeria forward.

Kazaure who was represented by Barrister Ahmed Tijani, Head of Legal Unit, NYSC National Headquarters Abuja, gave the advice during an inspection visit to the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Mani road, Katsina. He urged them to avoid moving alone and also avoid following a particular track and that they should move in groups so that whatever happens, there is always someone to tell the story.

He also enjoined corps members to be humble and respectful and avoid travelling alone while in the state. Kazaure commended the Mani camp corps members for being disciplined and law abiding to camp rules. The NYSC DG also described the present corps members posted to the state as the best corps members the state has ever had.

He said “This set of corps members are fortunate to be in one of the best camp in the country and the way you comport yourself, no doubt, you are the best we have ever had”, he said.

He said that as part of his efforts to improve the welfare of the corps members, he has given gift items to the heads of the Quarter Guards, NYSC band, Man ‘o’ war squad and the dance troupe. He equally donated a cow to the entire camp.

Earlier, the state coordinator NYSC Katsina, Hajia Ramatu Sanda, reported that over 2100 corps members were registered in the camp. She disclosed that the camp was generally peaceful and that the Corps Members were receptive and much disciplined. She said, they were very obedient to camp rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, not less than 2200 corps members who were deployed to Katsina State, has been sensitized on the NYSC Skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development (SAED) programme.

The state Coordinator NYSC Katsina State Hajia Ramatu Sanda who flagged off the programme, told the corps members that the problem of unemployment was not only in Nigeria but in the whole world. She urged the corps members to imbibe the spirit of SAED and participate fully in its activities.

The coordinator made this statement at the sensitization programme organized for the members at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp, Mani road, Katsina. She admonished the corps members to key in to the SAED/in-camp training programme.