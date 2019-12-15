<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director Human Resource Management Department of the National Youths Service Scheme, NYSC, National Headquarters, Abuja, Alhaji Salawu Abdulrazak Abdulsalam, on Sunday in Katsina, charged corps members of 2019 Batch C Stream II serving in the state Katsina to be security conscious where ever they find themselves so as not to fall victims of unpleasant situations that might endanger their lives.

Abdulsalam who gave the advice when he paid a visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mani road, Katsina, further stressed that there is insecurity everywhere hence the need for them to beware of persons and friends they will want to associate.

He used the forum to also advise the corps members to always appreciate their parents who had invested heavily in them as well as the divine protection they had enjoyed from God who has sustained them to the present Level of their lives.

He said’’ you must avoid unnecessary journeys especially travelling without permission from your coordinators. From experience corps members who got involved in road traffic accidents were those who embarked on unauthorized journeys’’.

‘’Please ensure you dedicate your time to the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) to engage yourselves instead of travelling about without permission’’

In a related development, the Katsina State NYSC Anti HIV/AIDS and SDGs Community Development Service (CDS), has carried out a free HIV/ AIDS testing and counseling for residents of Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

The event which was a collaborative effort between the Corps Doctors and the health officials of the Funtua General Hospital, had other activities which include sensitization of the host communities on the existence of the dreaded disease, HIV/AIDS, its prevention and cure.

The district head of Funtua, Sarkin Maska, Alhaji Mainasara Idris Sambo was among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The Sarkin thanked the NYSC for the gesture and for choosing his domain for the exercise.

The State Coordinator NYSC Katsina Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya was represented at the event by the local Government Inspector of Funtua Mall Abdul-Aziz Tanko.