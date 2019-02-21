



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the pictures of corps members subjected to inhuman conditions while on election duties in various states, which went viral on the social media platforms.

Describing the pictures as uninspiring and tales of woes experienced by the corps members on the eve of the postponed general elections, NYSC reiterated that the unpleasant occurrences were totally at variance with the spirit of the MoU which INEC signed with its management.

Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations, in a statement, however, noted that NYSC is currently engaged in discussion with INEC management towards ensuring that these and all other sundry issues bordering on the welfare and security of corps members are quickly addressed and redressed before the rescheduled elections.

“The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to uninspiring pictures and tales of woes experienced by many corps members assigned to INEC duties in several States across the country on the eve of the postponed general elections.

“These have been confirmed as authentic situation reports and have since been brought to the attention of the INEC Management.

“While these incidents have been adduced to the logistic challenges which the INEC experienced, the NYSC wishes to note that the unpleasant occurrences are totally at variance with the spirit of our MoU with INEC.”

“Therefore, we are currently engaged in discussion with INEC Management towards ensuring that these and all other sundry issues bordering on the welfare and security of corps members are quickly addressed and redressed before the rescheduled elections.

“It will be recalled that in the build up to the participation of corps members as ad-hoc electoral staff, the Director General of the NYSC, Major General SZ Kazaure and members of Management embarked on nationwide tour to meet with INEC State officials, heads of security agencies, community and opinion leaders to obtain assurances on the welfare and security of corps members before, during and after the elections.

“In these meetings, NYSC received full assurances on adequate arrangement for transport, accommodation and security, especially at the Registration Area Centres (RACs) throughout the period. We therefore expect improved safety and welfare provisions by INEC in the rescheduled elections.”