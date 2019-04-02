<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara, Mrs Esther Ikupolati, has appealed to the Federal Government to construct a perimeter fence round the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area.

Ikupolati made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yikpata.

She expressed concern over the porous nature of the orientation camp, making it vulnerable to thieves and vandals.

NAN reports that thieves had broken into hostels in the camp a few days to the commencement of orientation course, carting away mattresses and beds.

Ikupolati explained that having perimeter fence round the orientation camp would secure the camp against intruders, adding that leaving the camp porous poses a danger to corps members and camp officials.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government to please construct a perimeter fence round the orientation camp to make it secure.

“If the Federal Government is determined to give Kwara orientation a camp a fence, I know it can do it.

“The Command and Staff College in Jaji is bigger than this place and it was fenced within three months; this is why I said the Federal Government can do it.

“I am not talking of doing it in stages; they can do it at once. I want them to come to the aid of the state government or to work hand in hand with the state government by way of provision of funds to the state government to do it,” Ikupolati added.

Ikupolati said the welfare of corps members remained her priority during the orientation course and at their places of primary assignments.

She called on employers to also accord top priority to the welfare of corps members serving in their establishments.

The coordinator also appealed to the state government to pay the local allowance of corps members as promised by Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed last year.

“The state government promised the corps members of Batch B Stream II camp of last year to pay the local allowance, but up till now, it has not started paying.

“I know the state government can do it because it promised the corps members and I know it will do it.

“I am reminding the state government to please redeem its pledge to the corps members,” she said.