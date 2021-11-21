NYSC begins Batch “C” Stream II service year, says camp open to only vaccinated members

NYSC says the 2021 Batch “C’’ Stream II service year begins on Nov. 24.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC’s Director, Press and Public Relations.

It said that sequel to the recent announcement by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, corps members will from Dec. 1 be required to also show evidence of vaccination.

“Federal civil servants including corps members will be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination before they are allowed access into offices and orientation camps from Dec. 1.

“Please note that presentation of forged COVID-19 vaccination certificate is a criminal offence,’’ the statement read.

According to the statement, all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) mobilised for the service year must present themselves for the COVID-19 test at the camp before registration.

“Successfully registered PCMs will be sworn-in on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The mandatory orientation course will hold till Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“PCMs are to fill the COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test self-reprinting form and print verification slip to be presented in camp for COVID-19 test.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that all COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to at the orientation camps.

“We have partnered with the National Centre for Disease Control and states health agencies to ensure COVID-19-free orientation camps, the statement read.

It added that PCMs must report to camp only on the dates indicated in their call-up letters to ensure that the observance of COVID-19 protocols was maintained.

According to the statement, the staggered date of reporting to camp by PCMs is to avoid overcrowding and ensure physical and social distancing.

The statement said that all PCMs were expected to report to camp with adequate face masks and personal pocket-size hand sanitiser.

It urged all PCMs mobilised for the service year to proceed to their respective camps as stated in their call-up letters.

The scheme said that foreign-trained graduates should report to the camp with their passports and original copies of all uploaded documents.

“PCMs are strongly advised not to embark on night journeys to orientation camps so as not to endanger themselves,’’ the NYSC stated.

The scheme also advised PCMs travelling by road to break their journeys if they exceeded 6 p.m.

They should pass the night at military or police barracks, NYSC secretariats, corps lodges, and other safe places.

The scheme urged all PCMs to diligently read the call-up letters forwarded to them as they contained all relevant information and guidelines.

“Parents and guardians are enjoined to warn their wards to be security conscious and not to board vehicles by the roadside.

“They should also not board vehicles unregistered with the National Union of Road Transport Workers while travelling to camp.

“They are advised to use only government-approved motor parks not to fall prey to criminals. They should equally be admonished on the dangers of travelling at night.

It added that the scheme maintained liaison with security agencies to ensure the safety of all corps members and assured that all inquiries made to the NYSC would be responded to promptly.

It stated also that graduates of Monotechnics or Polytechnics must present national diploma certificates and other relevant documents as pre-condition for registration at the camp.

The scheme advised PCMs not to present fake documents during registration as management had put in place adequate machinery to clamp down on and prosecute culprits.

“In the event of any loss of call-up letter, the PCM who collected the letter from his or her institution is advised to obtain a police report and affidavit.

“Thereafter, the PCM should report to the institution of graduation for further action.

“Those who initially printed their call-up letters online can re-print the call-up letter in the case of loss.

“Any person who fails to report for service as directed in the call-up letter shall be prosecuted,’’ the statement also read.

It stated that the prosecution would be carried out in line with the provisions of Section 13 sub-section 1(a) and (b) of the NYSC Act, Cap. N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“All married pregnant and nursing mothers not deployed to their respective husbands’ places of domicile can now proceed to the NYSC orientation camps within their spouses’ state of residence for the orientation course,’’ the statement said.

It added that these corps members must in addition to other relevant documents, present evidence of marriage, the identity of husband, and evidence of husband’s place of domicile.