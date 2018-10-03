



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved the enrolment of corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, disclosed the approval of the health services scheme to journalists at the opening ceremony of the 2018 edition of the NYSC Annual Management Conference which coincides with the 45th anniversary of the scheme held in Akure.

The director general also revealed that apart from the approval of enrollment into the NHIS, the orientation camp of the scheme now has a consultant from the Federal Medical Centre on ground as part of the partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health to attend to any critical emergency health issue.

Kazaure used the opportunity to commend the corps members who participated in the Osun State gubernatorial poll, describing them as good ambassadors of NYSC.

The director general noted that the scheme, just as the civil service, would receive adequate attention as soon as the new national minimum wage is approved.

Kazaure said the scheme had cleared the backlog of unpaid staff allowances and also created a robust forum to interface with members of staff and labour unions for industrial harmony.

He said the theme of the conference is very apt in view of the laudable achievements recorded by the scheme in its 45 years of existence and the need to evolve strategies that will enhance operations and open new opportunities.

Also speaking at the conference, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), said that NYSC has contributed tremendously to the development of the nation’s democracy.

Akeredolu, represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, noted that the sustenance of the scheme will continue to impact on the society and pointed out that NYSC has contributed over 80 per cent to the nation’s development and has deepened democracy.

“NYSC has not only harmonised the diverse ethnic groups of Nigeria, but also reduced prejudices and misconceptions thereby promoting mutual trust, understanding and tolerance,” he said, adding that the scheme has been an outstanding initiative in the task of nation building with a significant impact on national development.

“As a way of appreciating the contribution of corps members to the development of the state, my administration has also introduced a package of N100,000, N80,000 and N50,000 for the state honour award winners,” the governor added.

Akeredolu highlighted some of his administration’s achievements since inception, assuring the audience that his government will not relent in its efforts to support the NYSC in order to assist the scheme to achieve its aims and objectives in the development of the state and the entire nation.

In her goodwill message, the NYSC National Governing Board Chairperson, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, stated that the board was attending the AMC in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge to enhance service delivery by the scheme through improved operational strategies.

Abubakar said the theme of this year’s edition is a reminder of the present administration’s quest to reposition the economy by opening new opportunities for the youths in the country, adding that the government will continue to make positive contributions that would set the scheme for greater impacts.

Earlier in an introductory address by the NYSC Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Victoria Okakwu, said the choice of Akure as the venue for the conference was informed by the unrelenting support, uncommon hospitality, love and care the scheme enjoys from the government, stakeholders and good people of Ondo State.

She said that the annual management conference is an event where top managers of the scheme, state coordinators, deputy directors and other critical stakeholders across government and non-governmental organisations meet to review the operations of the scheme with a view to formulating policies that would drive it for greater performance.

She added that the focus of the conference is to brainstorm and come up with practicable solutions and strategies that will reposition and promote the ideals of the scheme in both present and future operating environment.