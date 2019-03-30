<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Katsina State government to provide additional accommodation and potable water for its orientation camp in the state so as to make the place habitable for its officials and corps members.

The state coordinator of the scheme, Hajia Ramatu Sanda, who disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to the state Friday, said some camp officials stay outside the camp for lack of adequate hostel accommodation.

She said: “Due to the ever-increasing corps population posted to Katsina State every service year which needs proper handling and monitoring 24 hours, there is need for additional hostel blocks for camp officials to reside in the camp during orientation course programmes.”

The NYSC coordinator however said at the close of registration, 2,200 corps members were registered for the 21-day orientation course, adding that 1,152 are males, while 1,048 are females.

While admonishing the state government to also provide water tanks for the staff quarters, Sanda lauded the host communities and collaborating agencies for their unalloyed supports in all ramifications.

Declaring the orientation course open, Governor Aminu Bello Masari urged the corps members to shun cultism, violence and religious intolerance during and after their service year.

Represented by the state Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Aminu Ibrahim Khalil, Masari assured them that government would continue to support NYSC, which he described as a viable channel of promoting youth development and empowerment in the country.