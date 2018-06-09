About sixty inmates of the Bayelsa Medium Prison facility known as Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, the state capital, at the weekend benefitted from a one-day medical outreach and health talk organized by the NYSC medical team in the State.

The NYSC Medical outreach, which is part of activities celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the NYSC, programme, also included free legal services, environmental sanitation and donation of essential toiletries to the inmates.

Speaking at the flag-off and handing over of the items to the inmates, the Bayelsa state coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Loto Bolade, said the exercise was in commemoration of the numerous achievements of the scheme since it was established in 1973 by the Gen. Yakubu Gowon administration.

She explained that the exercise which is being held simultaneously in the eight local government areas of the state is to celebrate the legacies of the scheme in the state and the nation at large.

Loto disclosed that the scheme has made considerable gains in promoting national unity and integration, community development and empowering of Nigerian youths with self-reliant skills through its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED).

While highlighting the achievements of the scheme in the state, Loto noted that corps members were key to the developmental strides of the Governor Dickson’s administration and stressed that their services in the educational, health and other essential sectors cannot be over emphasized.

In her words, “There is no community in Bayelsa state you will visit that you will not see visible signs of corps members projects. This is a testimony to the effectiveness and sustainability of our various policies and initiatives in taking Community Development Services to the grassroots.

“The NYSC SAED programme is also benefitting the corps participants by giving them opportunities to be self-employed as well as using the skills they have acquired to empower their host communities by organizing training programmes for children, youths and women”.

Loto therefore disclosed that the scheme is poised to double its achievements in the state called for the support of all stakeholders to ensure that the scheme lives up to his mandate in the years to come.

Earlier, the Comptroller Nigeria Prisons, Bayelsa State Command, who was represented by the DCP in charge of Okaka Prisons, Mr. Amayo West, commended the giant strides of the NYSC in the state and the nation at large, assuring that the items donated to the inmates will be judiciously used for their upkeep.