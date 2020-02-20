<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has warned prospective corps members to be wary of fraudsters posting adverts on social media assuring them of favorable postings.

Mr. Emmanuel Attah, the Zonal Coordinator of the NYSC, South-West Area Office in Osun, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

Attah said the fraudsters had been asking prospective corps members to call certain phone numbers for their NYSC postings and redeployments at affordable prices.

He said the NYSC had engaged security agents to fish out those behind such fraudulent activities.

“The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to an online advert created by fraudsters and mischief-makers aimed at deceiving and extorting prospective corps members in the guise of helping them to secure choice states for their national service.





“The same advert also posts the prospective corps members to organizations of their choice with the caption: ‘Redeploy or relocate to any favorite state and direct posting/redeployment’.

“The management of the scheme wants to use this medium to inform all prospective corps members and other stakeholders to completely disregard such adverts as they don’t have any link with NYSC in any form.

“It is very pertinent and instructive to state that anyone found to be part of such criminal advert placement will be handed over to law enforcement agents for prosecution without delay.

“Prospective corps members are advised to disregard such information or advert circulating round as it is devoid of facts, unfounded and misleading.

“We want to appeal to all prospective corps members and other members of the public not to fall prey to the antics of fraudsters who capitalize on the innocence and ignorance of the prospective corps members to defraud them, ” Attah said.