Mr Benjamin Omotade, the South-South Area Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), has advised corps members posted to the zone to strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

Omotade gave the advice when he spoke to newsmen on telephone on Wednesday after the tour of NYSC orientation camps in the zone.

He also advised them to avoid embarking on frivolous and unauthorised journeys.

He advised them to maximise the opportunities the NYSC had provided for them through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The area coordinator said that the corps members should add value to their host communities by being active during their Community Development Services (CDS) and in their places of primary assignments.

Omotade also encouraged them to leave worthy legacies behind from which they might win awards or get recognitions either from the NYSC or their host communities.

He said that they should not see winning awards as the motive behind projects they embarked upon but living behind enduring legacies for posterity.

“Remember that nobody associates with failure; failure is an orphan which is best avoided, so strive for excellence.

“The SAED programme will make them to be self-reliant and cope with the menace of unemployment in the country.

“Avoid frivolous journeys and unnecessary adventures which will not profit you.

“Instead, invest the same time in profitable ventures which the NYSC SAED programme offers,” he said.

Omotade also warned them to avoid unauthorised and unnecessary trips to be alive to achieve their missions and visions in life, stressing that their safety lies in their hands.

Newsmen report that the zonal coordinator went on tour of NYSC offices in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers states in the South-South area currently under his area of responsibilities.