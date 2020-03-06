<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Forty-nine Batch A corps members of the National Youth Service Corps will repeat their service year in Gombe, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Sokoto and Ekiti states following various infractions.

The Gombe State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, said two corps who absconded from service would automatically repeat the service year, while six others would serve extension of service for various offences committed.

She said, “These punitive measures are to serve as a deterrent to other serving corps members. The NYSC frowns on truancy and indiscipline and will not hesitate to correct such acts in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC Act.”

She added that out of 1203 corps members, 10 would be honoured with state merit award while four others would be presented commendation letters.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Julius Ishaya, said his government would provide automatic employment to two outstanding corps members.

The seven affected corps members in Katsina State, according to the state coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, are also part of the 2019 batch A.

Yahaya, at the passing out parade of the 1,800 corps members on Thursday at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Katsina, added that four corps members also had their services extended.

Yahaya said, “A total of 11 corps members are to serve various sanctions for violating certain sections of the NYSC bye-laws during the service year. While four members are to serve extension of service, seven others are to repeat the service year.”

The NYSC Katsina coordinator also revealed that two corps members namely; Ahmad Ibrahim and Iwuanyanwu Precious from the batch were adjudged outstanding and were issued certificates of excellence.

Meanwhile, the NYSC in Bauchi State said four members died during their one year mandatory service.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Namadi Abubakar, gave the names of the deceased corps members as Magdalene Yohanna, Fatima Ahmed, Oluga Susan and Ruth Musa.

Abubakar added that a total of 14 corps members had been sanctioned for absconding and for contravening the scheme’s bye-laws.

He explained that seven corps members who absconded from the one year mandatory service were to repeat the exercise.

He added that seven others had their service year extended by four months for committing acts contrary to the scheme’s bye-laws.

Also in Ebonyi State, no fewer than 18 corps members will be punished by the scheme.

State coordinator of the NYSC, Ann Ibe, said some of the corps members who absconded for three months or more would repeat the service year, while others who absconded for about a month would have the number of days they absconded doubled.

She added that four of the corps members would be given award for their exemplary contributions.

She said, “A total of 18 corps members will have to receive various level of punishment in line with the NYSC bye-laws 1993 for various offences committed.

“The recipients of the State Honours Award are Temitope Victoria Makanjuola, Nwosu Adaobi, Ngweche Chukwuma and Okeke Chiamaka.”

In Sokoto, 22 corps members of 2019 Batch A are to repeat their service year for absconding and violating the rules of the scheme.





Similarly, eight members out of 1,266 of the Batch ‘A’ Corps members in Kebbi State are to repeat their service year for violating the scheme laws, while ten others have been given extension of service.

In his address at the passing out ceremony, Governor Aminu Tambuwal enjoined the out-going members to be in the vanguard of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objective of the scheme.

Acknowledging their contribution to the development of the state, Tambuwal counselled the corps members to uphold good morals imbibed during their service year in the state.

On her part, the chairperson of the scheme in the state, Hajia Luba Usman, explained that two corps members received the Sultan of Sokoto prestigious award while three corps members received state award and another two received commendation letters for their outstanding performance during their service year.

The state coordinator, Philip Enabuere, who lamented that the corps lost one member during the service year, further disclosed that the skill acquisition and vocational training they acquired during their orientation were enough to make them excel in the labour market .

In Kebbi State, eight members are to repeat their service year for violating the scheme laws, while ten others have been given extension of service.

Three were approved for honours award, and another three were given commendation letters.

The Kebbi State coordinator said, “While 10 will have their service extended, eight corps members will be repeating their service for various offences contravening the laws of the scheme. Three were approved for honours award, and another three were given commendation letters.”

In his remark, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col.(retd.) Samaila Yombe Dabai, urged the outgoing corps members to continue to strive hard to uphold the unity of the country.

“Your stay in Kebbi State this last one year, must have exposed you to life challenges and new experiences in different fields of pursuits and host communities. I enjoin you all to strive hard to build upon the bonds of unity you have established here.

Meanwhile, the NYSC in Anambra State on Thursday said it lost four corps members in the state within a service year.

The state coordinator, Kehinde Aremu, who disclosed this during the passing out of the corps members, added that five corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year had been rewarded.

He said, “As you drop your khaki suits and jungle boots, please keep away from every act of indiscipline and shun the get-rich-quick syndrome which is the easiest path to crime and disappointment.”

The coordinator of the scheme in Ekiti State, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, said 25 erring corps members among the 2019 Batch A members in Ekiti State were sanctioned for absconding from service and absenteeism.

Okpongete, who said eight of the erring corps members would repeat the service year while the remaining had their service year extended, added, “We de-kitted three others who were not qualified to serve. We sent them away and the university that presented them has also been blacklisted for sending unqualified people.”

The NYSC coordinator, who spoke in Ado Ekiti during the passing-out-parade for 1,441 corps members that successfully completed their service year, said four of the outgoing corps members were honoured for outstanding performance.