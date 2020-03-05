<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, conducted the Passing Out Parade (POP) ceremony for 3,049 Batch ‘A’ 2019 corps members in Kaduna.

The ceremony resumed after it was suspended for three years due to the security situation in parts of the state.

The state NYSC coordinator, Alhaji Isa Wana, hailed the outgoing corps members for their contributions to the society.

“I wish to report to this august gathering that the out-going set of corps members have diligently gone through the four cardinal programmes of NYSC Scheme.

“They have been able to prove their mettle in all facets of the service year, excelling in all the nooks and crannies of the state, where they were posted to serve their fatherland.

“Several Community Development Projects they initiated and completed are clear legacies that their service year was fruitful and beneficial to their host communities.

“Having passed through this Scheme, I have no doubt in my mind that they have internalized the lofty ideals of hard work, team-work, discipline, resilience and have acquired requisite leadership skills to be able to confront numerous challenges ahead of them in nation-building,” Wana said.

Outstanding corps members were rewarded at the ceremony for their mark in the communities they served.

The Stallion Award of N350,000 initiated by the General Officer Commanding 1Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna for best CDS project.

Wana urged the outgone corp members to be worthy ambassadors of the NYSC scheme and carry the torch of unity and noble service wherever they go.

“Be law-abiding citizens of Nigeria and avoid all social vices that can slow down our collective march to building a prosperous nation”, he said.





Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State congratulated the corp members for successfully completing the service year.

Represented by Hajiya Hafsa Baba, Commissioner, Human Services and Social Development, El-Rufai said the ceremony was a testimony to the return of peace to the state.

“I have been told that this ceremony marks the return of the ceremonial Passing-Out exercise for NYSC members three years after it was last held in the State.

“This administration will forever remain grateful to the founding fathers of this noble scheme for setting up such an enduring institution that promotes unity, national cohesion and socio-economic development, using our graduate youths as critical agents,” El-Rufai said.

He urged the outgoing corps members to always put to practice all the skills they acquired in the course of the service year.

“This will surely help you to adjust quickly to the larger society, provide you with means of livelihood and economic independence.

“Let me also admonish you to shun all forms of social vices that have become clogs in the wheel of our progress as a nation.

“Distance yourselves from political thuggery, nepotism, corruption, intolerance and lack of respect for constituted authorities,” El-Rufai said.

The governor restated commitment to provide enabling environment for the NYSC scheme to attain its mandate in the state as exemplified by the ongoing construction of hostel and office blocks to address infrastructural needs at both the orientation camp and the NYSC Secretariat.

“The State Government will not relent in her efforts to ensure adequate security and well-being of members of the NYSC scheme”, El-Rufai said.