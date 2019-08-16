<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has posted 1, 400 corps members to Gombe State as members of the 2019 Batch B Stream II, for the mandatory one year national service.

The Head of Press and Public Affairs of the state office of the scheme, Margaret Iliya Dakama disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Gombe.

She said the three weeks Orientation Course will commence from Tuesday August 20 to Monday September 9, at the Temporary Orientation Camp, Science Technical College, Amada, KM 21 Gombe-Bauchi Highway.

According to her, the swearing-in ceremony will hold on Thursday August 22, while the passing-out parade and closing ceremony will hold on Monday September 9 at the temporary camp.

She therefore urged the prospective corps members to report to the camp before the portal for the registration closes at midnight of Wednesday, August 21.

Meanwhile, the NYSC said it has observed with dismay a growing trend of defacement of the NYSC uniform and improper dressing by corps members.

“In view of that, prospective corps members are advised not to deface the uniform either by slim fitting, use of rubber band at the hem of the khaki trouser or cutting it to three quarter,” she said.

The scheme said the corps members must be ready to be properly dressed for all occasions and functions, to serve as role models to millions of youth in the country.

The head of press and public affairs added that the NYSC management looks forward to a robust collaboration with its stakeholders for a successful and hitch-free orientation course.