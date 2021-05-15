Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has said the decision of the Southern Governors to ban open grazing is final.

Wike spoke at grand reception, in his honour, by Ogoni nationality in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

The Rivers helmsman told critics of the governors that no section of the country is inferior to others.





“We have taken a position and no going back. Enough is enough, we are not second class citizens of this country, we also own this country,” he stated.

The governor lamented the slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation.

He charged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to relocate its operational office from Port Harcourt to Bori, Ogoni headquarters.