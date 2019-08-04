<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said the #RevolutionNow protest planned for tomorrow is a deliberate attempt by enemies of the country and unpatriotic individuals to destabilize the country and government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

NYCN President, Almustapha Abdullahi, said these in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Abdullahi described the planned protest as “ill-time and uncalled for,” adding that the organization “will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.”

He said the youth body will not take part in the march expected to take place simultaneously in twenty – one cities tomorrow.

Abdullahi said exercising one’s right to freedom of speech, association and assembly should be done with decorum.

The statement reads: “RevolutionNow Movement” call for mass action across the country against the Federal Government of Nigeria is ill-time and uncalled for and that Nigerian Youth will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.

“This can be best described as deliberate attempt to destabilize Nigeria and government of President Muhammadu Buhari. As such any group of persons collaborating the call for revolution protest is unpatriotic.

“At a time when Nigeria is battling with barrage of security challenges no sane or right thinking individual will be instigating the populace against the government and calling for total shut down of Nigeria.

“The #RevolutionNow Protest and the convener are opposite in nature hence it became worrisome and explicitly pertinent for every concern Nigerians to ask several questions.

“We call all security agencies to take charge and not allow any dissidents and foreign agents to draw us back as a nation.”

He urged the youths in the country to be law abiding and not allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as cannon fodder.

“This set of greedy and political jobbers who are perceived to be under sponsorship of the external enemies of our dear nation,” the statement added.