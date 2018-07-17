The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Gombe State chapter, has protested against an alleged interference in its affairs by an official of the state government.

Malam Al-Amin Ibrahim, the Chairman NYCN, led the protest which took place in front of the Government House, Gombe on Tuesday.

He told newsmen in Gombe that the NYCN was an autonomous, non-government body and must be allowed to run its affairs the way it deemed fit.

Ibrahim said: “NYCN is an autonomous and non-partisan organisation. The recent interference by a commissioner under your government (name withheld) is unacceptable.

‘‘We have given the mandate of NYCN to youths; we trust they would take us to greater heights.

“This has informed our protest. We demand that government should respect our decision and withdraw its hand from the activities of the youth in the council.

‘‘We are capable of running our activities.

“Apart from the supervisory role of the government as stipulated by the constitution, no other role would be welcomed by the NYCN.’’

He stressed that the youths of Gombe were one united family and would not want to be divided.

James Pisagi, the Secretary to Gombe State Government received the youths and assured that their request would be forwarded to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

He commended the leadership of the youths for the peaceful protest, stressing that the beauty of democracy lied in dialogue and not violence.