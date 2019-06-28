<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Bello Bala Shagari, has said that the council would be partnering the Moroccan government in youth development.

He said in Morocco when he visited the Ministry for Youthe and Sports Development of the country.

Shagari, who visited visited Othman Gair, said the visit was also done to see how the NYCN could benefit from the robust relationship between the two countries.

A statement by the Organising Secretary of the NYCN, Mukhtar Jebba, said the NYCN under Shagari would continue to explore opportunities for the Nigerian Youth in order to help the country in creating more jobs.

The statement reads:”During a visit to the DG Othman Gair, the NYCN President Bello Bala Shagari sought partner the Moroccan government on youth development in Nigeria. The President of the NYCN made that attempt in order to benefit from the robust relationship between Nigeria and Morocco which has grown under the leadership President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is for that reason that the NYCN also wants to tap into the relationship between the two countries in order to exchange experiences and promote trade and investment. We believe it will be of great benefit for the Nigerian youths because it will provide opportunities in various endeavours.

“The NYCN under Bello Shagari will continue to explore opportunities for the Nigerian Youth in order to help the country in creating more jobs for self reliance among them. Nigerian government must not be left to carry all the burden alone when we can also contribute in our own quota.”.