The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Friday dissociated itself from the honour conferred on former President Olusegun Obasanjo in its name, describing those behind the award as charlatans running rackets with the collective identity of Nigeria Youths.

In a statement signed by its Public Relation Officer, Olugbode Damola Hammed, the council described the development as unfortunate and “a daylight robbery.”

The statement read: “The National Leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, under the leadership of Comrade Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo was dismayed on conceiving the news of an honour conferred on former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo as “Father of the Nation” and a donation of One Million Naira cheque to buy books to Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library by one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Nihi Oladele John in the name of the National Youth Council of Nigeria. This occurrence is not only unfortunate but a national robbery in broad daylight.

“For the record, Ikenga Ugochinyere was a former Senior Adviser to Dr. Abubakar Saraki ( Senate President), the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, and Nihi Oladele John was also a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Kogi state campaign team and still a personal assistant to Senator Dino Melaye.

“The leadership of the council has on several occasion dissociate self from Ikenga and Nihi who are political jobbers without virtue, and are known scavengers. They do not represent the interest/structure of the council at any level. The general public is therefore advised not to fall victim of the duo.

“It’s worrisome that these charlatans could do this to a prominent personality as the former President of Nigeria. While we sympathize with the former President, we urge him to subsequently ascertain the authenticity of the group with the Ministry of Youths (a ministry he created) and the necessary security apparatus before opening his door to the impostors.”

The statement also cautioned Nigerians to “beware of these fraudsters, Ikenga and Nihi alongside their likes,” saying they “are impostors that go around to exploit innocent Nigerians. Opening your door to these jobbers is at your own peril!”

It urged relevant security agencies to intervene and save the council from the hands of “impostors.”