The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has thrown its weight behind the ongoing constitution review, and restructuring, as it faulted separatists call.

The group also called on the proponents of secession and ethnic wars to review their positions and direct all their energies towards the unity and retooling of Nigeria.

The NYCN President, Mr. Solomon Adodo, stated this yesterday in Abuja while addressing a press conference ahead of the economic and security summit to be held in Abuja.

He added that the summit would be attended by youths across the 36 states of the federation.

Adodo said: “Let me state clearly that the NYCN agrees with the need to retool and review policies and laws that guide our country-the Constitution-especially to guarantee true fiscal federalism and more responsibilities to the subnational governments (state and local government) with love, tolerance and mutual working among all ethnic groups. Nation building and constitutional review is a continuous exercise which is better achieved together than apart.”





The youth body noted that it was totally against any secession agenda, saying it believes that secession is not in the interest of the country.

Adodo added: “At any rate, we should be instructed by the unending violence, destruction and economic holocaust that have visited nations which choose the pathway of civil wars and interethnic attacks. The cases of Libya and South Sudan should easily show us that everyone will surely end up a looser if we choose the path of war.

“We advise all proponents of secession and drummers of ethnic wars to review their positions and direct all their energies towards the unity and retooling of Nigeria.”

The group, therefore, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all perpetrators of insecurity are immediately identified and meted with the appropriate punitive measures.

Earlier, the Cross River State NYCN Chairman, who is the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Nr. Dan Oboh, assured everyone of the willingness of the committee to proffer practical solutions to attaining peace and economic development.