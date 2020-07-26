



The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), an umbrella body of all youth organisations in Nigeria, has decried lack of constituency project in Nasarawa West Senatorial District since 2011.

The NYCN Chairman, Keffi Chapter, Alhaji Mohammad Idris, made the assertion in a statement made available to newsmen, on Sunday in Keffi.

Idris alleged that in spite of the billions of Naira released for some constituency projects in the senatorial district since 2011, there was nothing on ground to justify it.

He emphasised the need for social infrastructures such as potable water supply, electricity, health care facilities, good road networks in almost all the five Local Governments that made up the senatorial district.

He lamented that the Federal road that passed through Keffi central roundabouts to old Nasarawa road which was constructed in the Second Republic had deteriorated.

Idris also stressed the need for the provision of motorised boreholes, construction of rural road, provision of farm implements and input to farmers to boost agricultural activities in the district.





The youth leader, however, called on Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West, to be proactive by initiating and bringing meaningful constituency projects to the senatorial district.

Idris also urged Adamu, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, to initiate empowerment training programmes for youths and women in various agricultural value chains in the senatorial district.

He stressed the need for the lawmaker to use his committee and provide agricultural equipments for farmers and facilitates construction of rural roads to enable farmers transport their farm products to urban centre at ease.

He also used the occasion to call on Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to address incidence of land encroachment in some Local Government areas of the state, especially Keffi council.

Idris also advised the governor to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Investigative Panel on the illegal sales of Keffi Local Government property.

He recalled that former Gov. Tanko Al-Makura out of concern for the development of Keffi in 2016, set up an investigative panel to investigate the illegal sales of some property belonging to the local government.