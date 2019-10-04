<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Group of youths under Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointed George Moghalu as Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

President of the youth council, Comr. Isah Abubakar in a statement described the Moghalu’s appointment as ’round peg in a round hole’.

The youth group believed that, Abia born political heavyweight has over the years gathered enough experience that could help him contribute his quota in national development through his new office.

According to Isah, “NYCN applaud President Muhammad Buhari for appointing a core nationalist, a detribalize Nigerian as the MD/CEO of National inland waterways Authority (NIWA) in person of chief George Moghalu.

“We believed that with his wealth of experience, he will rejuvenate the agency’s objective and mandate of improve and develop inland water ways navigation as well provide alternative mode of transportation for the evacuation of economic goods and persons.

“Talking about leadership in providing regulatory, economical and operational leadership in the nations inland waterways systems and infrastructural development, chief Moghalu is a trusted and tested allied.

“We believed he will work with Mr. President to achieve the next level agenda by way of creating legitimate opportunity for the younger generation. Congratulations once more.”