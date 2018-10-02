



The Public Relations Officer of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Charity Awujoola, has charged government and its officials to be selfless in delivering on the promised dividends of democracy.

In an independent message to Nigerians, Awujoola stressed that at 58, Nigeria should have been ranking among the big nations of the World.

This is even as she charged the government to be sincere in giving Nigerian youths a chance to participate in the governance of the nation.

She stressed that programs geared towards youth development must be developed and fully implemented so that Nigerian youths can be carried along.

“We urge our Security agencies to improve on their job to protect lives and properties. Especially the ongoing imbroglio in Jos.

“Nigerians must be united not only by a common purpose, but also by common values, love, hope and patriotism irrespective of our differences or background.

“We must start walking the talk nurtured by firm, courageous and committed action devoid of selfish interests and aggrandizement.

“We must all be mindful, as we move along the curve of history into the twilight of our lives, what the future would say and write about us. We must aim to be regarded as part of a “nation builder generation” that made significant contribution to a new and great Nigeria project,” she said.