The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on traffic free flow has condemned in strong terms the Wednesday morning attack on some of its personnel by some roadside traders at Nyanya.

Speaking to newsmen immediately after the attack, Chairman of the Task Team, Ikharo Attah, said that the men, who were stationed at about 1am around the roadside to prevent trading, came under attack by 7.30am when some traders came, insisting that they must sell by the roadside.

According to him, “A personnel from the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Sunday Adejo, was severely beaten and injured by some traders who attacked him with sticks and other dangerous objects. Some of the traders were later arrested and are currently at the Nyanya Police Station”.

He warned that such acts would not be tolerated as the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, remains committed to free flow of traffic on the FCT stretch of the Abuja-Keffi road.

He, however, called on those living around the market area, particularly by the roadside, to stop allocating front of their homes to traders to sell every Wednesday, being Nyanya Market day.

Attah stated them that besides causing traffic congestion on the ever busy road, roadside trading also pain the area which is a gateway into the city in bad light.