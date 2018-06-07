National Publicity Secretary of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Mr. Olusola Malomo, has stressed the health benefits of consuming 100 per cent fruit juice, especially without added sugar.

He made this known recently at a consumers-sensitisation programme in Lagos State, organised by Chi Limited, the maker of Chivita fruit juice, where he described 100 per cent fruit juice as an appropriate healthy diet.

He said ‘no-added sugar’ juice was a healthy substitute for raw fruits, adding that 100 per cent fruit juice had same nutritional value with natural fruits and could help in detoxifying the body system as well as aiding weight loss when taken before breakfast.

He explained: “Hundred per cent fruit juice is made from the flesh of fresh fruit or from whole fruit, depending on the type used. It is not permitted to add sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, flavouring or colourings to fruit juices. Chivita 100 per cent complies with these requirements as articulated by its production and packaging process.”

He stated that regular consumption of 100 fruit juice could also address modern health challenges caused by fewer minerals/vitamins/antioxidants, processed foods, excess sugar, excess fat/cholesterol, improper chemical combination and excess animal fat.

The nutritionist added: “It is often difficult to say, which, between raw fruit and fruit juice, gives more nutrients to the body. Although eating whole fruit is considered to be the best way of attaining the full benefits of fruits, fruit juice is an easy and healthy option. Of course, if the juice contains 100 per cent fruit without preservatives and additives, it has same nutritional value with natural fruit.

“With a busy lifestyle, our eating habits have become packed with preservatives and processed foods that are not only devoid of essential nutrients but can also cause some harm to the body. Hundred per cent fruit juice helps to correct the harm caused by these new eating habits; boost the immune system and keep the body in perfect health.”

The Managing Director, Chi Limited, Deepanjay Roy, said Chivita, as a brand, was concerned about the misconceptions on juice consumption, which are capable of creating needless barrier to enjoying the many nutritional benefits of 100 per cent juice.

“As a leading juice brand, we at Chivita are, therefore, not unmindful of the responsibility to create a platform for enlightened discourse on benefits of fruit and juice drinks and how it contributes to health and well-being of our nation. To do this, we hope to support the sharing of unbiased but balanced information on sugar intake and fruit juice by experts such as scientists, nutritionists and dietician. We will also create a sustainable dialogue on the truth and science of fruit juice and the natural sugar it contains.”

Malomo revealed that 100 per cent fruit juice helps in lowering inflammation, and noted that its consumption has a beneficial effect on cardiovascular diseases.

“When you drink fruit juice, the supply of energy increases in no time. This is one of the prime benefits of fruit juice that we can utilise in our busy schedules. This is the reason athletes often drink fruit juice during and after exercising. It is also the same reason pregnant women are advised to often take it.”