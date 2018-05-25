Regular consumers of crabs are less prone to chronic heart disease and can have long lifespan, a nutritionist, Olusola Malomo, said on Friday.

“In regions, where seafood including crab is consumed regularly, the people usually have maximum lifespan,’’ Malomo told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Malomo, who works with the Ajegunle General Hospital, Lagos, said that crab intake would support immune system and cardiovascular health, heal wounds quickly, enhance vision and promote health in pregnancy.

He added that eating crabs would make the skin fresh, support blood production, aid weight loss, increase energy and prevent cell and tissue damage.

The nutritionist urged Nigerians to consume at least two servings of crabs weekly.

He said: “Crabs can also become a delicious way to balance energy levels in the body, while its aroma serves as an appetiser.”

According to the nutritionist, crabs meat contains calcium, carbohydrate, copper, energy fat, iron, Omega 3 acid, phosphorus, protein, selenium, zinc and vitamins A, B1 and B12.

Malomo said: “Crabs are a great source of protein because they contain meat, which is not linked to heart disease.

“The protein in crab is of high quality and very digestible for people of all ages.

“Crabs are very rich in calcium, which is responsible for strong bones and teeth.

“It is also rich in vitamins and minerals; crab meat is low in fat and contains Omega 3 polyunsaturated acid which helps to provide protection from heart disease, and aids brain development.

“Selenium plays a key role in the human’s antioxidant defence system, preventing damage to cells and tissues.

“All shellfish are good sources of selenium but crab meat is especially rich in the mineral.’’

He, however, advised that crabs should be eaten moderately.