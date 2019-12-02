<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Cross River State chapter, has given out loan/ grants worth over N900 million under its Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Limited (MPCS) within the past three years.

The grant is to assist them solve their different challenges such as owning a house, as well as to improve their standard of living before retirement.

This was disclosed by the Administrative Secretary, Orlando Edet Edem, in an interview in his office weekend.

He said that the NUT Cross River State chapter (MPCS) had secured 6,000 plots of land and had granted between N200,000.00 to N500,000.00 loan each to over 4,521 teachers in the state to enhance their standard of living.

According to him, “CRS MPCS, in addition to the loan granted, had equally secured about 40 hectres of land in the southern and central senatorial districts had distributed 151 plots so far to teachers in the state.