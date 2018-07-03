The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has decried the continued nonpayment of salaries, as well as the non implementation salary increment for primary school teachers, in the territory, since 2017.

Chairman of NUT-FCT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, disclosed this during a meeting with leadership of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), FCT chapter at the weekend.

Knabayi revealed that teachers, under the Local Education Authority (LEA) in the six area councils of the FCT were yet to receive salary arrears of 2017 annual increment of 11 months, as well as the 2018 increment.

He told a delegation of some executive members of FCT ALGON, led by its chairman, Hon Joseph K. Shazin, in Kwali on Friday, that the upgrading of teachers with higher qualification, as well as implementation of teachers professional allowance are not taken care of by the council authorities.

He also disclosed that the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, promotion arrears of five months and the annual increment for four months and six months respectively and among other entitlements for teachers in Bwari area council have also not been paid by the present administration of the council.

The chairman added that the Gwagwalada area council was also yet to clear the teachers 2013 promotion arrears of seven months from January to October, while the 2018 annual increment arrears of January and February are also pending.

Knabayi, further revealed that there was also 2017 annual increment arrears of 10 months from January to October of the teachers in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), which he said have not been cleared by the council authorities.

He added that the 2015 teacher’s promotion arrears of three months for grade level 07 to 13 and promotion arrears of eight months for grade level 14 and 16, as well as 15 are also not implemented by the council.

Responding, Shazin, said it has always been his desire to see that teachers welfare is given priority, adding that teachers made him to attain the position he occupies today.

Shazin, who is also the chairman of Kwali area council assured the union executive that he would make sure he discuss the issue with his colleagues at their meeting.