<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Comrade Umar Adoga, chairman of the Lokoja Local Government branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kogi State, has called on the state government to ensure immediate placement of retired teachers on pensions.

The NUT boss, who made the call while speaking at the send forth ceremony organised for the 2017 and 2018 Retired Basic Education Teachers of Lokoja Local Government at the weekend, stressed the need for government to give priority attention on the early placement of retired teachers on pensions to reduce their suffering.

Adoga also pleaded with the state government to include their retired colleagues on its empowerment programme capable of enhancing their living standard throughout their retirement life.

He appealed to government to release funds for the payment of outstanding salaries of cleared teachers and pensioners to ameliorate the hardship they had been passing through.

The NUT chief further solicited government approval of contract appointments for retired efficient teachers as well as employment of fresh ones to address the acute shortfalls of staff facing the sector.

He impressed it upon government at all levels to ensure adequate provision of education support materials to primary institutions across the country, which he said, would go a long way in uplifting the standard of basic education in terms of effective teaching and learning.

The event, which was put in place by the Lokoja Local Government Education Authority, according to the NUT chief, was aimed at “appreciating and celebrating our distinguished professional colleagues even beyond active service years.”