The Adamawa chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed concern over non promotion of teachers in the state for 11 years.

Comrade Rodney Nathan, the state NUT Chairman disclosed this at an event to mark the 2019 World Teachers Day (WTD) on Saturday in Yola.

“Teachers appreciate the State Government efforts in prompt payment of salaries and five years’ service tenure increase, however; some other important and serious segments were neglected.

“We are drawing the attention of government to the fact that for the past 11 years, primary school teachers have not been promoted.

“During the same period, no leave or transport grant and annual salary increment was effected,” Nathan said.

He said the development had badly affected the moral of teachers across the state.

On the significant of the occasion, he said the day was aimed at appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

He said the theme for 2019 celebration is ‘’Young Teachers: Future of the Profession” and thereby called on government to focus on education.

He urged government and private sectors to always recruit qualified teachers to sustain the profession and create enabling environment for the younger generation.

In his remark, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, said the education sector was among the top priority of his administration.

Fintiri, represented by his Deputy, Mr Seth Growther, assured teachers and workers in the state that government would soon implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

“Government is committed to the welfare of teachers and therefore the need for collective efforts to move our state forward,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that teachers from 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state participated in the match pass and Mayo-Belwa LGA won first position, followed by Michika and Madagali LGAs who took the second and third position respectively.