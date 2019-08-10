<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, yesterday, called for the banning of illegal transport unions saying it will stem kidnapping and other violent crimes on highways.

The call was made in Ilorin by the Union Chairman in Kwara State, Alhaji Aliyu Issa Ore, while welcoming members in the North Central states (Zone 4) to the opening of their secretariat in the Kwara State capital.

The secretariat was funded by the national body of NURTW headed by Alhaji Najeem Yasin while Kwara donated the land opposite the Ilorin International Airport.

According to him, illegal transport unions abound across the states of the federation which oftentimes were difficult to be held responsible for suspected complicities in the events of crimes committed on the routes they ply illegally.

He said: “Three of such unions operating in Kwara were the Nigeria Association of Cooperative Transporters, NACT, Association of Okada Riders and Taxi Owners Association.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who commissioned the edifice through his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said it is one of the major partners of government helping to reduce unemployment in the country.