Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has inducted 205 graduates of nursing and midwifery from foreign institutions who have completed their adaptation programme to practice nursing in Nigeria.

The inductees were graduates of bachelor of nursing science programmes, from Egypt, Sudan, India, Philippines, Georgia, Ukarian, Uganda, Niger, Jordan, Gambia, Ghana, Malaysia, Cyprus, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

Registrar of the Council, Faruk Umar Abubakar, who administered the oath in Abuja, confirmed that the inductees, upon completion of their programme abroad returned and participated in the six months vigorous and intensive adaptation programmes at 11 universities in Nigeria.

He congratulated the inductees and cautioned them against professional misconduct that could earn them sanctions from the professional body. He equally advised them to continuously develop themselves so they can make effective impact in the profession.

He encouraged them to be willing to learn and yield to the guidance of their experienced colleagues already working in the clinical area where they may be employed.

“In addition to that, be humble enough to accept corrections, make necessary adjustments, improve your skills and avoid unnecessary mistakes so that you can grow in the profession,” he advised.

Head of Nursing Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Franca Okafor, in her remarks, advised the foreign trained nurses to support Nigeria’s health care system by being professional in service delivery to patients.

She encouraged them to aspire to reach the height of the nursing profession and eschew any act that will be detrimental to their professional growth and development.

Chairman Committee of Registrars of Health Professions (CRHP) who is the Registrar of the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria, Mohammed Ibrahim, called on the National Universities Commission (NUC), to approve many more health programmes for universities, so they can produce more manpower for the health system.

The event ended with the presentation of award to the best performing inductee for May 2019, Oluwasikemi Maryanne, and the best performing department for the professional examination, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.